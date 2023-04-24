TPD: Woman shot outside Tampa nightclub

article

Tampa police are searching for the suspect who shot a woman outside of a Tampa nightclub early Monday morning.

It happened just after 3 a.m. at the Hefe Night Club, which is located on the 5300 block of N. Armenia Avenue.

Police say the woman was shot in the leg following an argument outside the venue.

She was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Tampa police officer puts crime scene tape out in front of nightclub where a woman was shot early Monday morning.

According to the Tampa Police Department, the suspect fled the scene and nobody has been arrested.

Police say they do not have a description of the suspect nor do they have a motive, but they believe the shooting is an isolated incident.