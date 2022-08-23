Transportation Secretary Buttigieg to visit Port Tampa Bay

Port Tampa Bay is not only receiving a significant-sized federal grant, but the country's transportation secretary will also be visiting.

Tuesday, Secretary Pete Buttigieg will stop by. The $12.5 million infrastructure grant, called "RAISE," is aimed at adding capacity at the port, creating 800 full-time jobs and reducing emissions at the Port Redwing facility – which handles construction materials, agricultural and phosphate products, heavy machinery, and other cargo.

A couple of weeks ago, Rep. Kathy Castor described the port as the "lifeblood" in the community, and expanding it will help make sure the economy is running smoothly.

"There were a lot of, ‘What does this mean? when is the money going to arrive?' Well, this is the first of many grants that will come to Port Tampa Bay to modernize the operations," she said at the time.

READ: Marco Rubio pushes to deepen Port Tampa Bay to ease supply chain woes

Port Tampa Bay has been getting a lot of attention lately from both sides of the aisle. At the end of last month, Sen. Marco Rubio visited, saying it is critical for the U.S. and its allies to step up manufacturing, especially at ports, while simultaneously diversifying its shipping industry.

Sen. Rubio said Port Tampa Bay could play a key role in that.