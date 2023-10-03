Traumatic Brain Injury Kit on ambulances aims to treat pediatric brain injuries on scene

Seconds matter when treating pediatric brain injuries, which is why Polk County first responders are now equipped with a life-saving tool.

What has been applied in hospitals to treat traumatic brain injuries (TBI) can now be used by first responders in the field with a TBI Kit.

The kit contains life-saving medications that prevent seizures and reduce brain swelling.

"It's like a heart attack or a stroke. We start treating these in the field. Why shouldn't we start treating our children in the field?" said Dr. Donald Plumley, a Pediatric Surgeon with Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children.

Some of the medication found inside a TBI Kit

Through a partnership between Tampa General Hospital and Arnold Palmer, Polk County EMS now has one kit equipped in each ambulance.

"Luckily, the treatment is only $20. For such a small amount of money, it only seemed to make sense," said Dr. Paul Banerjee, the Medical Director of Polk County Fire Rescue.

Polk County Fire Rescue has seen 20 cases of TBI among children in the last two years from falls, bicycle, or vehicle accidents.

First responders and doctors hope these kits will make a huge difference in saving lives and preventing long-term damage.

"We want them to survive, but I want them to survive and go back to school and soccer and basketball and do the things kids do. It's more than just survival. It's meaningful survival and it starts the minute we start saving these kids," said Dr. Plumley.

The kits on ambulances are a new concept, but could, one day, become standard care everywhere.