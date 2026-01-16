Treasure Island Kite Festival returns with colorful displays and steady wind

The Brief The 29th Annual Treasure Island Kite Festival runs from January 16–18 along the beach behind the Thunderbird Beach Resort. Organizers say the wind is looking favorable for giant kites, stunt routines, and family-friendly fun. The free, three-day event includes choreographed sport kite competitions, night shows, and open flying for all ages.



Kites of all shapes and sizes will fill the sky this weekend over Treasure Island.

The 2026 Treasure Island Kite Festival kicks off Friday and runs through Sunday. It’s free and open to the public, with professional and amateur flyers gathering behind the Thunderbird Beach Resort at 10700 Gulf Boulevard.

Organizers say the current wind conditions are favorable, with steady breezes in the ideal range for most kites, between 8 and 15 miles per hour. According to the American Kitefliers Association, smooth, consistent wind is key for safe and successful flying. Gusty or overly strong winds can be difficult to manage, especially with larger or more complex kites.

While the start of the festival coincides with an unseasonably cold stretch for Central Florida, crews are still setting up early and preparing for a full schedule of flights and exhibitions.

Festival schedule

Friday, Jan. 16

Noon to 5 p.m. — Fun Fly & Exhibition

6:30 to 8 p.m. — Night Fly

Saturday, Jan. 17

10 a.m. — Opening flight

10:30 a.m. — Kite maker showcase

12 to 4 p.m. — Sport kite competitions

1 p.m. — Candy drop and bubble storm

6:30 to 8 p.m. — Night Fly

Sunday, Jan. 18

10 a.m. — Opening flight

11 a.m. — Kite performances

12 to 4 p.m. — Additional competitions and community fly events