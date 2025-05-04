Trooper conducts PIT maneuver on suspect driving over 100 MPH on Gandy Bridge: FHP
TAMPA - A Tampa man driving over 100 MPH was injured along with a passenger in the car after a Florida Highway Patrol trooper conducted a PIT maneuver on the east end of the Gandy Bridge, according to FHP.
Investigators say that 31-year-old Brandon Ramnarine was driving a Toyota Supra at 93 MPH in a 55 MPH speed zone on the Gandy Bridge early on Sunday morning.
When the trooper attempted to stop Ramnarine, he fled across the bridge.
That's when the trooper in pursuit conducted a PIT maneuver, causing the Toyota to rotate onto the shoulder, collide with a light pole, and catch fire.
Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol.
Both men in the car were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
What's next:
Ramnarine was charged with fleeing and eluding at high speed.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Florida Highway Patrol.
