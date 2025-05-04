Trooper conducts PIT maneuver on suspect driving over 100 MPH on Gandy Bridge: FHP

The Brief A suspect was seen driving over 100 MPH on the Gandy Bridge before an FHP trooper conducted a PIT maneuver on his car on the east end of the bridge, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Investigators say that 31-year-old Brandon Ramnarine was driving a Toyota Supra at 93 MPH in a 55 MPH speed zone early on Sunday morning. Both men in the car were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.



A Tampa man driving over 100 MPH was injured along with a passenger in the car after a Florida Highway Patrol trooper conducted a PIT maneuver on the east end of the Gandy Bridge, according to FHP.

Investigators say that 31-year-old Brandon Ramnarine was driving a Toyota Supra at 93 MPH in a 55 MPH speed zone on the Gandy Bridge early on Sunday morning.

When the trooper attempted to stop Ramnarine, he fled across the bridge.

That's when the trooper in pursuit conducted a PIT maneuver, causing the Toyota to rotate onto the shoulder, collide with a light pole, and catch fire.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol.

Both men in the car were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

What's next:

Ramnarine was charged with fleeing and eluding at high speed.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Florida Highway Patrol.

