Troopers investigating vehicle shooting on I-4 in Davenport

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a shooting after Steven Sanders, 56, said someone shot his car while he was driving on I-4 in Davenport.

According to the FHP, Sanders said he was traveling westbound, in the center lane, when someone driving in the outside lane fired a bullet into the rear passenger side of his can.

Sanders told troopers that he saw a handgun and then a flash, but was unable to describe the vehicle or suspect.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 813-558-1800.

Anonymous tips can be provided to Heartland Crime Stoppers at (800) 226-8477.

