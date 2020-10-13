Troopers make arrest in hit-and-run that killed Bradenton woman

Two days after a Bradenton woman died following a hit-and-run crash, troopers arrested Richard Aaron Richardson, 42, of Bradenton, for felony hit-and-run involving death and driving with a suspended license.

On Tuesday morning, troopers said a tip led them to the Ford pickup truck. It was located at 3608 16th Street West and matches the suspect vehicle description, and also has damage consistent with being involved in Monday's crash.

PREVIOUS: Search for driver underway after Bradenton woman killed by pickup truck

The crash occurred on U.S. Highway 41 near Bayshore Gardens Parkway.

Troopers said the female pedestrian was crossing the six-lane road when she was struck and killed. Surveillance footage showed a Ford F-150 or F-250 pickup leaving the scene. Troopers say an extensive investigation revealed Richardson to be the driver. He was arrested and taken to the Manatee County Jail on Wednesday.