Troopers searching for suspect accused of shooting at woman who crashed on I-275 during medical episode

Troopers are searching for a suspect who shot at a woman after she suffered a medical episode on Monday and crashed her car on I-275.

What we know:

Troopers are now searching for a suspect vehicle identified as a silver or white 2009-2017 Chevrolet Equinox in connection with the shooting.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol.

The backstory:

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 63-year-old Lutz woman suffered a medical emergency and lost control of her vehicle around 5 p.m. along the southbound lanes of I-275 between the S.R. 56 and Bearss Ave. exits.

Troopers said the woman’s GMC Yukon left the highway and crashed into the 57 milepost sign.

Post-collision, it returned to the travel lanes and struck an unknown silver or white mid-size SUV.

After crashing into the SUV, troopers said the woman was shot at by an unknown person who left the scene.

Troopers said the woman was bleeding profusely and they applied life-saving measures.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the woman was cut by window glass that was shattered by a bullet.

Troopers say the woman was shot at following the crash and a bullet entered her driver's side window. Image is courtesy of the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a bullet had struck the driver’s side window and exited through the windshield.

What we don't know:

It is unclear what medical episode the woman suffered before crashing her car.

The Florida Highway Patrol also did not say what condition the woman was in or if she was taken to an area hospital.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call *FHP (*347) or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.

The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Florida Highway Patrol.

