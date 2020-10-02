Tropical Depression 25 forms in Caribbean

article

As expected, the National Hurricane Center says a tropical wave in the Caribbean Sea has organized into a tropical depression.

Tropical Depression 25 had winds of 35 mph and was sitting over the warm water east of Belize as of the NHC’s midday update.

Forecasters say it will likely strengthen into a tropical storm in the next day before skirting the Yucatan Peninsula and curving west into the Bay of Campeche, soaking the Mexican coast in the process.

After that, the longer-term forecast is less certain, though forecast models suggest the storm will meaner in the western Gulf of Mexico.

"After about 48 hours, the steering currents are not well-defined and there is considerable spread in the track models," the NHC forecast noted.

An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft is scheduled to investigate the depression later today to get better data.

Now that all of the alphabetical names have bene used up this season, the NHC is using the Greek alphabet to name storms. The next name on that list is Gamma.

