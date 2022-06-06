Two Bay Area men face federal judge after being arrested for role in Capitol riots

Two Bay Area men were arrested last week for their role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots.

Brian Boele, 59, of Lakeland and James Brett IV, 48, of Clearwater were added to the list of more than 800 people arrested and charged for breaching the US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. They said Brett and Boele illegally forced their way into the Capitol grounds and made it to the lower terrace where they confronted police.

Federal prosecutors said both men faced a federal judge in Tampa on Friday. They have yet to enter pleas on the criminal charges that include a felony charge of civil disorder.

Brett and Boele are the latest from the Tampa Bay area to face federal rioting charges.

Recently, defendant Joshua Doolin from Polk County cut ties with his co-conspirators from Lakeland they include, Michael Perkins, Joseph Hutchinson, Olivia Polluck and Jonathan Polluck, who remains a fugitive.

In court documents filed in February, Doolin believed his case must be severed from the group if not, he feared a jury would convict him on evidence linked to the four others.

The others were charged with striking and attacking Capitol police, Doolin was not. The judge agreed to separate his case from his co-defendants. Doolin's trial is set for this fall.