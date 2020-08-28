Two construction workers hospitalized after falling from Tarpon Springs roof

Two construction workers fell almost 30 feet while working on a roof in Tarpon Springs on Friday morning.

The city's fire rescue said they received a report of the accident at the construction site near the intersection of Meres Boulevard and Callista Cay Loop.

Officials said the two workers fell while working on a roof truss. Both were airlifted to Bayonet Point Hospital.

According to Tarpon Springs Fire REscue, both were extricated off the two-story building. Their extent of injuries are unknown.

