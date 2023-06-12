Two Spring Hill men charged with robbery after fight at Publix parking lot, HCSO says

article

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men they believed were involved in a robbery at a Spring Hill Publix on Friday.

On June 9 a little after 2 a.m., deputies went to a home in The Avalon after receiving a report of a robbery.

When deputies arrived, they found out that the robbery happened at a Publix located at 13455 County Line Road.

According to officials, the victim went home after the incident and then called for help.

READ: Pasco deputies search for suspects in Port Richey home invasion

Deputies say the victim, who had injuries, was taken to the hospital by EMS.

The man who told deputies he was robbed said he had an ongoing dispute with 25-year-old Ryan Treger, one of the suspects.

Officials say on the day the robbery occurred, the victim said he and a friend were walking home from a 7-11 located at 13495 County Line Road. While the two friends walked, they say they saw Treger with another man named Joshua Reidinger, 26, driving through the nearby Publix parking lot.

The victim told investigators that he and his friend tried to avoid Treger and Reidinger by walking to the other side of the parking lot. However, when they reached the other side the two men were waiting on them.

According to the victim, Reidinger jumped out of the vehicle, charged at him, and kicked him in the chest. The victim also told officials that once he was on the ground Reidinger continued to hit him and after that, Treger joined in.

Deputies say that the victim said his shoes, wallet, and cell phone were taken by Treger during the assault.

The victim had a black eye, several cuts and bruises, and a laceration which required stitches according to officials.

According to detectives, the victim's friend corroborated his story during an interview, adding that at one point, Reidinger held the victim while Treger punched him in the face.

Patrol deputies say they found the silver 4-door sedan that the victim said was involved in the incident at an apartment complex located at 7400 Spring Hill Drive.

READ: TPD searching for woman who sold stolen Blue-fronted Amazon parrot

They discovered that the vehicle was registered to Reidinger's girlfriend's father. When deputies approached the vehicle, they saw the victim's shoes in the back seat.

Deputies say when they knocked on the door the father was in the car and denied involvement in the incident but told them that Reidinger has permission to use his car on occasion.

Reidinger came to the door as deputies were questioning the car owner.

Investigators say that Reidinger initially denied involvement in the incident but changed his story.

Officials say Reidinger then claimed that he was a victim, himself, and that the victim had attacked him, but he did admit to taking the victim's shoes.

Deputies got the shoes from the vehicle.

Selective Enforcement detectives found Treger at 341 Spring Haven Loop, and took him to HCSO.

READ: Japan rocked by Pokémon card crime spree as thieves go to extravagant lengths to steal from shops: report

During Treger’s interview with detectives he admitted to going to the area of Publix to fight the victim. However, according to him, he just recorded the entire incident as Reidinger and the victim fought.

Treger told detectives that he had no involvement, other than recording the incident but refused to show detectives the video.

Treger also told detectives he hid the victim's phone behind an electrical box near Publix.

Both suspects claimed to have no knowledge of the whereabouts of the victim's wallet according to investigators.

Treger and Reidinger were both arrested and charged with robbery. Both of their bonds are $10,000.

Officials ask that if you know anything about this case, please contact Hernando County Crime Stoppers to provide information anonymously.

Hernando County Crime Stoppers can be reached by phone at 1-866-990-TIPS (8477) or **TIPS from a cell phone.

To submit a tip online click, here.

You will remain anonymous and also be eligible for a reward up to $5,000 cash.