Two new positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed at Sarasota Memorial Hospital

Sarasota Memorial Hospital announced two new presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 - an 87-year-old man admitted on March 13 and an 80-year-old man admitted on March 14.

The hospital said both men were wearing masks when the entered the ER and were placed in isolation.

Another two previously patients who were previously admitted March 12 and 13 are still hospitalized.

Healthcare officials in Sarasota were working to trace the new patients' contacts to avoid further spread of the disease.

Sarasota Memorial said its emergency, urgent care and outpatient facilities remain open, with extra staff and infection control measures in place. No elective procedures have been canceled at this time.

The hospital has instituted changes to its visitor policy. Visiting hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and the hospital has added attendants at most hospital entrances to dispense hand sanitizer and check the health of visitors. Anyone with a cough or fever will not be allowed to visit a patient in the hospital.

If you feel sick

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

