Stolen Lamborghini, Subaru crash, 3 in custody after pursuit in Manatee County, police say

Officers from counties at two ends of the Tampa Bay area tracked down two stolen vehicles – a Lamborghini and a Subaru – and after police pursued both vehicles, they both ended up crashed on the side of roadways at separate ends of Manatee County.

It started around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday when deputies from Hernando County called officers in Palmetto about a stolen car. Palmetto PD sent officers to the area of the Walmart at 10th Street E and South Tamiami Trail, where the allegedly stolen Subaru's theft deterrent system last pinged.

They found the Subaru. They also found a Lamborghini reported stolen from Hillsborough County.

The drivers in both vehicles took off.

Palmetto police followed the Lamborghini on 10th Street for a short distance before it crashed near a business at Ellenton Gillette Road.

When the Lambo crashed, police say the driver got out and then got into the Subaru, which again fled.

The view from SkyFOX showed the vehicle parked on the roadway with heavy damage on the driver's side doors.

The driver of the Subaru made it onto Interstate 75 and headed south.

The driver tried to exit at State Road 70/53 Avenue E in Bradenton, but went off the roadway and crashed into the corner of a water retention area.

The view from SkyFOX showed the tire tracks through the grass on the side of the exit ramp, adjacent to a Lowe's home store, where multiple officers were parked out front.

Palmetto PD said there ended up being three people in the Subaru – the driver of the Lamborghini plus the driver of the Subaru and another passenger – who all tried to run off.

Two were caught inside the Lowe's and the other was caught up by Manatee County sheriff's deputies in a wooded area nearby.

