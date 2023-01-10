Two suspects lead deputies on chase in stolen car from Polk City to Tampa, sheriff's office says

article

Polk County deputies were involved in a chase that went from Polk City all the way to Tampa Tuesday evening.

The sheriff's office said the pursuit began at around 5:09 p.m., and it involved two suspects who were fleeing in the stolen vehicle.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

The suspects headed west into Hillsborough County, and eventually into Tampa.

The vehicle crashed at around 5:39 p.m., and deputies said there were no significant injuries.

The crash investigation is in its early stages, but Polk County deputies said they did not conduct or a attempt a PIT maneuver on the stolen vehicle before it crashed.