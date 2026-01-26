Two thirds of flights in and out of TPA canceled on Sunday

The Brief Two thirds of flights in and out of TPA were canceled Sunday. A large winter storm hit most of the country, causing many of these cancelations.



Sunday saw a lot of disappointed travelers, but considering nearly two thirds of flights were delayed or canceled, TPA was relatively calm.

Emotions were mixed. Some were thankful to even have a flight while others were left stranded and frustrated.

"I was kind of expecting our flight to get canceled, and I'm pretty happy that it's not," said Logan Davis.

"As long as they don't cancel it, that's what my big concern is, I don't want it to be canceled," said Christine Mayden.

Cancelations

There were over 200 canceled flights out of TPA on Sunday.

Scott Miller was scheduled to be on one of the flights to Nashville.

"I came here turned my car in put my bag in figured, 'How could they cancel something an hour before?' but that's what they did," Miller said.

Now he's left questioning — when is it too late to cancel a flight?

"I think that's unacceptable. I mean, I think there should be a time period that they say, okay, we're going to cancel it," Miller said. "Four hours before or six hours before. But the one hour before it really puts everybody into a bad position."

Miller was given a simple explanation.

"Just weather, that's all they had to say, just the word weather," said Miller.

Delays

Others were delayed or rebooked and stuck sitting in the airport.

Christine Mayden, St Louis, said she is just thankful she was rebooked onto a direct flight home.

"Now I am more confident I'm probably gonna get to go home at this point in time," said Mayden.

Even if she has to go back to a snow-covered city.

"I saw my husband had measured the snow. There's over nine inches on the ground," Mayden said. "So my car will probably be buried because I parked in long-term, non-covered parking."

For families with small children, this day was even more difficult.

"When she's got space to run in, she can run around, but yeah, once we actually board the plane, we'll see what happens," said Logan Davis, a St. Louis father.

Conditions could worsen over the next day in cities across the country, so delays and cancelations are likely tomorrow.

TPA sent FOX 13 News this statement:

"Tampa International Airport has been working with our guests and airline partners throughout the weekend to help address needs during disruptions to flight schedules from the widespread winter weather. We encourage travelers to stay aware of conditions at cities on their itineraries and to be sure to contact their airlines for the latest flight information."