Two vehicles set on fire during car burglary spree in North Port, police say

North Port police say 16 unlocked vehicles were burglarized within a week, and two were purposely set on fire.

They said the most recent fire occurred on Natchez Court, and fire crews stopped it from spreading. The State Fire Marshal is still determining what was used to ignite the flames.

"We are asking the community to also help by proactively locking up vehicles and valuables," according to a news release from the North Port Police Department. "We believe any deterrent to crimes of opportunity will help."

Police have not said whether all the vehicle burglaries are connected.

Anyone with information is asked to call the agency at 941-429-7300.