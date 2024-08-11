Unborn child dies after crash in Hillsborough County: FHP

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

Two people were injured, and an unborn child died after a crash in Hillsborough County on Saturday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Officials say a 57-year-old Valrico man was driving a Toyota Venza east on SR-574 around 7:13 a.m. A 35-year-old Plant City man was also riding a Suzuki motorcycle east on SR-574 and was stopped for a red traffic signal at the intersection of Sydney Dover Road, according to FHP.

Troopers say the Toyota reached the motorcycle and did not stop. According to authorities, the Valrico man was not injured after the crash. Officials say a 56-year-old Valrico woman who was a passenger in the Toyota was also not injured.

However, FHP says the motorcyclist had minor injuries and a 37-year-old Plant City woman who was also on the motorcycle had non-life threatening injuries. The woman, who was pregnant, was taken to the hospital where her unborn child later died, according to troopers.

