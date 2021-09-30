With some exceptions, Tampa's COVID-19 vaccine mandate deadline arrives for city employees

By the close of business Thursday, some 4,700 employees for the city of Tampa will need to submit their COVID-19 vaccination records, per the city’s new mandate.

Those who opt-out of getting the vaccine, whether for medical or personal reasons, will be required to wear N95 masks at work and get tested for coronavirus once a week. Employees can also opt to take a test to show proof of COVID-19 antibodies.

The vaccine rules apply to all Tampa city workers, including firefighters, police officers and transit employees, and union employees who make up 80% of the city’s workforce. Members of the three unions overwhelmingly voted to accept the mandate earlier this month.

The new rule, announced in August, sparked backlash among some city employees who say they should be free to make their own decisions about what’s best for their health. Mayor Jane Castor, however, says the health of the overall workforce, and the community member that city workers interact with every day, come before individual freedoms.

"How about the freedom of their coworkers, the people that are sitting next to them who have been vaccinated and may have co-morbidities? And COVID-19 can be a life-threatening issue for them. They have rights as well," Castor said when she announced the mandate last month.

A spokesman for the city says employee who repeatedly refuse to follow the new vaccine rules will face disciplinary action and could be terminated, just as they would be for refusing to follow any other city policy.

