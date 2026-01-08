United Way Suncoast launches '102 Days of Impact,' shifting focus from celebration to action

The Brief United Way Suncoast is marking its 102nd year by launching "102 Days of Impact," a months-long effort focused on volunteerism and community support. The campaign centers on educational opportunity, financial security, and community resiliency. The initiative officially kicked off Thursday morning in Ybor City.



United Way Suncoast is using a milestone anniversary to call for sustained community action rather than a one-day celebration.

The nonprofit’s "102 Days of Impact" campaign runs through the spring and encourages people across the region to get involved through volunteering, service projects, and everyday acts that strengthen neighborhoods.

The effort focuses on three interconnected priorities: helping children succeed in school, improving financial stability for working families, and building stronger, more resilient communities.

Thursday’s kickoff in Ybor City marked the public start of the campaign, bringing together United Way leaders, volunteers, and community partners to highlight the work ahead.

Big picture view:

Across the Suncoast region, many households fall into the ALICE category: asset-limited, income-constrained, and employed. These are families who work but still struggle to keep up with basic expenses.

United Way Suncoast’s approach is designed to address those challenges by connecting education, financial stability, and disaster preparedness. Leaders say progress in one area often depends on progress in the others.

One program highlighted during the campaign is Volunteer Income Tax Assistance, or VITA, which provides free tax preparation for eligible households. The program has helped return millions of dollars in refunds and credits to families each year. The money is often then used for housing, utilities, and childcare.

The campaign also leads into United Way’s annual Week of Caring in April, when volunteers take part in service projects across the region.