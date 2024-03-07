University Area photography project hopes to spark conversations to create social change

Residents in the University Area of Tampa are embarking on a photography project to bring positive change to their community.

With every click on her camera, Aisha Bingham, captures images that offer a window into her world.

"We took pictures from around the community, our perspective of the community," Bingham shared. "So, it could be a mailbox. I took some pictures of some mailboxes. Issues in the community."

Bingham and other University Area community residents are participating in the HOPE Photovoice Initiative Exhibition.

The HOPE Photovoice Initiative is a participatory research project for residents living in the University Area community.

"The HOPE Photovoice Initiative is a participatory research project where we engage with residents living in the University Area community," Dr. Sarah Combs, CEO University Area CDC, explained.

It's sponsored by the University Area CDC, a community development organization dedicated to improving life for residents in the University Area.

"Ask them to take photographs of areas in the community around the themes of affordable housing, resident engagement and workforce development," Dr. Combs explained.

The Florida Museum of Photographic Arts put the photographs on display. They hope the exhibition will spark conversations that lead to social change.

"Community members will be able to come and look at the photos, have some dialog around the photos, and really just learn about the opportunities that we have to improve our community here in the University Area," Dr. Combs stated.

After the showing, resident Romeo Gomez anticipates increased community involvement.

"I want to get my community engaged. So, doing something different for the community," said Gomez. "I think that’s why I want to be a participant."

Dr. Combs sees another goal that the project is reaching.

"This project really does serve a deeper purpose. It's, you know, showing residents that we can empower them through, you know, the lens of photography," she said.

The exhibit will be on display at The Florida Museum of Photographic Arts through March 24, 2024.

Utilizing pictures to transform and amplify the voices of the University Area community.

