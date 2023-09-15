Unlicensed contractors arrested after charging thousands for unfinished work, deputies say

article

After complaints from victims led to three investigations, two unlicensed contractors in Hernando County were arrested, according to deputies.

On April 10, 2023, Hernando County Sheriff's Office detectives say they received information about Zachary Hartford, 37, and his wife Corey Lutgen, 36, the owners of C&Z Home Services.

According to officials, the victim told detectives that they signed a contract with the company on Jan. 2, 2023 and paid them over $25,000 to have work done at their home. The victim said the work had not been completed after over three months.

Detectives say that the victim also discovered that Hartford and Lutgen were not licensed contractors. According to the victim, Hartford told her that he "was unable to pass the test" to get licensed.

Investigators say that the invoice Hartford gave the victim showed an EIN number. However, when detectives checked the number on Sunbiz.com, it did not exist.

Economic Crimes detectives began an investigation, according to authorities.

A couple of weeks later, detectives say they received another complaint about Hartford. On April 28, 2023, a victim told investigators that she hired Hartford to do electrical and plumbing services at her house.

According to officials, there was no contract, but there was an invoice with a brief description of the work Hartford planned to do.

Detectives say Hartford collected $1,500 from the victim as a deposit before starting any work. Over the next several days he went back to the home to work, according to the victim.

On the last day, detectives say he was supposed to finish the job and collect the final payment. Hartford was paid in cash on that day after spending two hours at the home, according to investigators.

Officials say Hartford left the home without finishing the work and blocked the victims, a husband and wife, from contacting him. The couple told police that they trusted that Hartford was licensed because he showed them several licenses, according to detectives.

Investigators say that the couple said they looked at the licenses but did not inspect them closely to determine their legitimacy. The Economic Crimes Unit launched another investigation.

On Sept. 5, 2023, another complaint involving Hartford was made to detectives. According to officials, this victim said that he hired Hartford on July 20, 2023 to install an air conditioner in his garage.

When detectives saw the invoice given to the victim, they say that Hartford was paid $2,100 in advance and would collect the remaining $900 after the installation was done. The installation was scheduled for August.

The victim told investigators that he contacted Hartford several times to ask about the installation but was always given excuses why he could not complete the work. Detectives say the air conditioner was not installed.

Officials say they started a third investigation. Detectives eventually got warrants for the arrest of Zachary Hartford and Corey Lutgen.

Hartford was arrested for four counts of engaging in contacting business w/o license and fraud. Lutgen was arrested for two counts of engaging in contacting business w/o license.

Both are currently in the Hernando County Detention Center. Harford’s bond is set at $5,000 while Lutgen’s bond is set at $2,000.

Detectives say that Hartford and Lutgen may have victimized other citizens. They are asking anyone who may have been victimized to contact Detective Jason Tippin at 352-754-6830.