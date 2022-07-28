Unsolved: Winter Haven police to canvas neighborhood where shooting at Fourth of July party killed father of 2

Demetrick Brown was attending a pop-up block party celebrating Independence Day when a shooting occurred. Three people were shot, and the father of two children was fatally wounded. His murder remains unsolved.

Thursday, Winter Haven police and Brown's loved ones will speak to the public, making a plea for anyone with information that can track down the shooting suspect. After, officers will canvas the neighborhood where the party occurred – Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd between 2nd Street NE and 5th Street NE – and hand out fliers. They will also post yard signs that mention the $10,000 reward.

The gathering on July 4 included more than 200 people, creating the potential for multiple witnesses.

"With the large crowd in attendance, somebody knows something," said Chief David Brannan. "I implore anyone who knows any information to contact Heartland Crime Stoppers."

Two other men were also injured that night suffering non-life threatening injuries. Police believe the shooting was an isolated case.

"He wasn't a street guy. He wasn't somebody that caused trouble that makes it worse, he got killed in a situation like this and we don’t know what happened," said longtime friend Antonio Banks.

Demetrick Brown kissing his child on the cheek (Provided by family)

Initially, a $5,000 reward was offered following the shooting, but that figure grew to $10,000 last week.

To be eligible for the reward, contact Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS and you can remain anonymous.