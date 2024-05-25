UPTOWN Music & Arts Festival bringing crowds to downtown Tampa over Memorial Day weekend

article

The sound of bass guitar and snare drums filled the air during a final sound check Saturday morning, before Mark Perry & his team officially kicked off an exciting weekend in downtown Tampa. For the third time, they're hosting the UPTOWN Music & Arts Festival in a new venue: Curtis Hixon Park.

"We were looking to do something that would give back to the community," said Perry. "We had no idea that it would grow into something this fantastic and spectacular... we really didn't."

A singer and former Jazz club owner himself, Mark and the festival's other founding members, Melody and Carl Harness, who make up the non-profit 'UEG Productions,' first created the festival in 2019 to benefit the University Area CDC, which provides a wide variety of free services to families living in underserved areas across Tampa.

Proceeds from this year will also go towards programs at Blake High School.

"We're trying to support the programs that support that education, that support job training, that support that affordable housing and food security and all of those things," Perry stressed.

They're doing it through smooth and funky jazz performances from award-winning local and international musicians all weekend long, such as headliners DW3, Dr. Jose Valentino and Eric Darius.

Guests can plan on dancing, eating, and can even buy hand painted artwork from their classic art pavilion.

"The art component has always been a major feature of the UPTOWN Music & Arts Festival. It's been with us since the very beginning, and it will be a continuing piece of how we present this particular event," Perry said.

Gates open Saturday and Sunday at 2:30 p.m., with music from 4-10 p.m. You can find all the information you need by clicking here.

