US Marshals name suspected North Port rapist; search underway

The suspected rapist portrayed in a composite sketch has now been named and the US Marshal's Office hopes someone turns him in quickly.

Robert McKenzie, 28, is wanted for assaulting a woman in a gazebo along US 41 in North Port, back on December 8.

Officers believe McKenzie was living outside North Port, in the Warm Mineral Springs area of unincorporated Sarasota County, but likely fled the area after a sketch of his likeness was released.

Anyone who knows where McKenzie is or has seen him since Dec. 8 is asked to contact US Marshals Special Deputy Brian Barrett at 941-915-7878 or North Port PD Detective James Keller at 941-429-7322 or jkeller@northportpd.com.

There is up to a $1000 reward for a tip leading to his arrest. If you have any additional information which might be relevant to this case, please contact

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office are also assisting in the case.

