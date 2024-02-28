USF celebrates another first, championship title for the men's track team

A sparkling performance at the AAC Indoor Track Championship has the USF men's track team glistening with gold.

The Bulls crushed their conference competition winning by over 50 points to earn the school's first ever men's track championship. Head Coach Erik Jenkins and his staff were also awarded the coaching staff of the year.

It's the 22nd time he's earned the honor is his 16 years of coaching track in college.

READ: USF Bulls crack AP Top 25 in men's basketball for first time in program history

"I took this job because I believed we could get it done here at the University of South Florida, and we are just starting to get going, USF head coach Erik Jenkins told FOX 13 Sports. So it was good to put that one brick in the big wall that we plan to put forward."

Six of USF's track athletes won their events, taking home gold. Two have qualified for Nationals. Freshman Markel Jones, a 6-time Florida High School State Champion, won 60 meter hurdles and was a part of the 4x400 relay team that took gold.

"It felt great," Jones said. "Knowing that I'm a freshman on this team and I can do my part, it feels great to be able to do that."

On top of the team's crowing moment, Jones also picked up another title, conference runner of the year.

"I was shocked,' Jones said. "When they announced my name I was like 'Oh, shoot'. It was crazy. I was shocked. I was like 'Oh, man they called me.'"

Another shocking moment at the meet was when Coach Jenkins didn't see the ice bath his team dumped on him in celebration.

"His reaction was hilarious," Bulls sophomore Jaleel Croal said. "He admitted we got him and he didn't mind. He was happy too."

"Never in my wildest dreams did I think I'd take an ice bath," Jenkins said. "It was one of those experiences that you will cherish for a long time. It will never get old. I'm not saying I want to get an ice bath every time we win a championship, but I'm very, very thankful for the opportunity to lead these young people and work with my staff and watch them be put into position to be successful."

READ: USF basketball fans enjoying historic season

The team was honored and recognized for their historic win in front of over 10,000 fans at a men's basketball game last Sunday.

"I couldn't hear myself the way they were cheering," Croal said. "They were so happy for us. We were happy for ourselves. It was so surreal because the crowd was so close and loud. It was like 'wow'. It made us feel like we had just won again."

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter