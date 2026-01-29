USF College of Nursing receives $2M gift to expand second-degree nursing program

The Brief USF’s College of Nursing just received a $2 million gift from the William R. Kenan, Jr. Charitable Trust to support second-degree nursing students. The funding will create 400 scholarships worth $5,000 each over the next three years for students earning a second bachelor’s in nursing. This significantly shifts the focus to a group that typically doesn’t qualify for federal or state aid. The investment comes as Florida faces a projected shortage of nearly 60,000 nurses by 2035, according to the Florida Hospital Association.



The University of South Florida on Wednesday announced the $2 million donation, which will establish the Second Degree Nursing Success Scholarship, designed to make the college’s accelerated bachelor’s in nursing program more accessible.

That program allows students who already hold a bachelor’s degree in another field to earn a nursing degree in just 16 months. The accelerated program is aimed at helping fill nursing positions faster across Florida hospitals and clinics.

The gift from the Kenan Trust will directly assist students enrolled across USF’s Tampa, St. Petersburg, and Sarasota-Manatee campuses.

What they're saying:

College of Nursing Dean Usha Menon said in the release:

"This scholarship represents more than financial support—it is an investment in the future health and well-being of Floridians. We are deeply grateful to the Kenan Trust for recognizing the urgency of the nursing shortage and partnering with us to prepare the next generation of nurses."

Executive vice president of USF Health Charles Lockwood said, "These scholarships will reduce barriers for some of our most driven, academically accomplished students, allowing them to complete their nursing education and enter the workforce at a critical time for our state."

READ: USF students to crack code on cyber criminals through new criminology and AI degree

Big picture view:

Florida’s health care system continues to feel the strain of a workforce shortage. The Florida Hospital Association estimates the state will need nearly 60,000 more nurses within the next decade to keep up with demand.

By opening more seats and reducing costs for accelerated students, USF hopes to train more nurses quickly and keep them working in Florida.