With 2,300 doses on the way, USF will provide COVID-19 vaccine to students 65 and older

With a new shipment of vaccinations expected soon, the University of South Florida is hoping to extend their criteria to include more seniors -- those 65 and older.

USF officials said they have been working hard to make sure students within the priority groups are vaccinated. So far, they said they’ve vaccinated 600 of their faculty and staff who are 65 and older.

The university has been able to inoculate just under half of the individuals who they have deemed eligible to receive the vaccine. With 2,300 more doses on the way, they’re hoping to expand their vaccination efforts to now include students 65 and older and also senior patients with USF Health.

The university has already reached out to the individuals that are currently eligible, and those seniors will be able to make an appointment to get vaccinated at the USF Health Morsani Center for Advanced Healthcare.

Students 65 and older at USF and also the University of Central Florida will be able to have an opportunity to get the vaccine. The University of Florida has already vaccinated about 1,100 seniors, while UCF is still waiting on shipments of the vaccine.

This all comes as students will be returning from winter break in the coming week. As of right now, unless they are 65 and older, students will not be eligible to be vaccinated. However, the university is trying to keep up to date with their COVID-19 procedures.

Before returning to campus, students and staff will need to complete a COVID assessment. Students and staff will also randomly be selected for COVID testing which will not be optional, unless the individual is able to present a negative COVID test result within the past 14 days.

While they continue to make the vaccine more widely available, they want their students and staff to stay on top of their health so they can keep the USF campus safe in the meantime.

As the vaccine becomes more widely available to the general public, USF is already one step ahead. The university has been conducting surveys to see exactly who would be interested in receiving a vaccine when that time comes.

FOX 13 has reached out to USF asking when the additional 2,300 doses of the vaccine will arrive and be made available to seniors.

