USF's full in-person return: All students asked to wear masks

article

After a year of online learning and campus closures, the University of South Florida is preparing for a full in-person return. Some COVID-19 restrictions are still in place due to surging numbers and the delta variant, and housing may be a bit different because of the pandemic.

At USF's campus, vaccines are not required but they are highly encouraged for all students, faculty and staff.

"If you come to campus unvaccinated, you will assume significant risk as you start or resume your college studies. If you are required to quarantine for seven days due to potential exposure or isolate for 10 days if you do contract COVID-19, you will likely miss a significant number of classes since an online component will not be offered for every class," Dean McDonald said in a letter to students.

According to a recent announcement, USF expects everyone to wear masks on campus, even those who are vaccinated. Masks will be available on campus for anyone who needs one.

Free, voluntary COVID-19 testing will be available on all USF campuses.

Classrooms will return to full capacity and athletics and social activities will be in person.

Moving days for students are Aug. 19 and Aug. 20. Many of the off-campus housing options also have moving dates during those weeks.

There will be COVID-19 health screenings for all residents moving in. Students must bring a mask for the health screenings and should also bring COVID-19 testing and vaccination history.

USF asks that any students with COVID-19 like symptoms reschedule their move-in day.

USF summer commencement will still be held on Aug. 21-22. There will be several ceremonies each day.

The university's week of welcome (WOW) will be from Aug. 21 until Aug. 29. The event is for new and returning students.

LINK: For more information about WOW visit, www.usf.edu.

Advertisement

LINK: For more information about returning to campus visit, www.usf.edu.