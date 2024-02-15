UT professor accused of child sex crimes in Georgia fights extradition

A University of Tampa professor, who is a wanted fugitive from Georgia and behind bars in Hillsborough County, doesn’t want to be extradited to face child sex crimes in that state.

On Thursday afternoon, Ethan Deneault went before Tampa Judge Catherine Catlin during a fugitive hearing.

Judge Catlin pointed out he had not signed his waiver and his attorney acknowledged he has no plans to sign it.

According to court documents, Deneault was arrested on the Univeristy of Tampa campus in January after child sex exploitation charges were filed in Georgia.

The report states Deneault left the state once he knew the criminal charges were looming.

The GBI's Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit began investigating the case back in May 2023 after receiving a cyber tip about possible child sexual abuse material possession and distribution.

The bureau didn't go into details about what was found, but they said they searched electronic devices which showed Denault was in Butts County in Georgia back in January 2023 when the crime was committed.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to a fugitive warrant from George’s Bureau of investigations and made the arrest on January 12, just four days before the start of the semester.

Judge Catlin scheduled another hearing for April 16.

If the governor fails to sign the warrant in 60 days, Judge Catlin advised him she would have no choice but to release him from custody.