UT Spartans lacrosse team earns nation’s top-ranking for first time after hiring rival coach

Under the guidance of a man once considered a rival, the University of Tampa Spartans lacrosse team is now number one in the country.

J.B. Clarke is now in charge of coaching the program he's denied so many times in the playoffs. Clarke came to Tampa after winning three national championships at Limestone. It's taken him just eight games to get UT's lacrosse team to the school’s first number one national ranking in Division II.

"They embraced me right away," said Clarke about his first meeting with the team last July. "Our first Zoom call was a real good avenue for me to get to know the guys a little bit before I actually showed up on campus and they got back."

Clarke inherited a lacrosse team that was built to win. The Spartans lost just once in the last three seasons. They went 26-1 since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and they've adapted quickly to the coach that they used to want to beat.

READ UT Spartans baseball ready to open the season ranked No.1

"We knew his background and the success he had Limestone," stated Spartan senior Owen Matukas. "We knew we were bringing in a great guy. Brought him in with open arms and haven't looked back since."

One of the first things Coach Clarke did before the start of the season was to have his players read the book "Chop Wood, Carry Water". It's a motivational book with a very important message.

"It's really about the process about becoming great," shared Clarke. "All the little things you have to focus on day to day to start making the climb towards greatness."

What have the players gained from reading it?

READ University of Tampa grad pulls off a college-baseball-military trifecta

"To go for that end goal," stated Owen Matukas. "You never know the result that's going to come from it. Holding each other accountable and working hard day by day."

The pieces are all in place for a strong shot at the National Championship. It's the Spartan's goal, but it won't define their success.

Advertisement

"National Championship, conference championship all of things are motivators," Clarke explained. "They can't be all that you're about. We want to try and get better every day and all those things. It's out there. It's what helps motivates us every day."