Venice concrete plant engulfed in flames, officials investigating

article

A large steel building at a concrete plant in Venice was engulfed in flames early Friday morning, according to firefighters.

Officials say around 2:45 a.m., Venice, Nokomis and Sarasota County fire departments responded to Titan Concrete on Gene Green Road in northeast Venice.

No one was inside, according to authorities. The warehouse was used to store heavy equipment and supplies.

Fire crews arrived on the scene to extinguish the fire.

Fire crews say they were able to extinguish the flames and began cleaning up. Officials say there are no hazmat concerns.

Firefighters say that the cause of the fire is undetermined. The state fire marshal, local fire marshal and VPD all arrived at the scene.

Investigators do not think this structure fire is connected to the beach area brush fires that happened over the Labor Day weekend.