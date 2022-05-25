Venice High School soccer coach accused of having sexual relationship with underage player

article

Police have arrested a Venice High School soccer coach after they say he had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl on the junior varsity team.

According to the Venice Police Department, Edward Delehanty, 31, began a relationship with the teen in early 2021 when he was a junior varsity soccer coach at Venice High School.

Detectives say Delehanty would pick up the victim from her home for "one on one personal coaching" and engage in sexual intercourse with the victim in his truck and at his home.

Police say the investigation also revealed audio recordings that corroborate the teen’s allegations.

Delehanty was a soccer coach only during the Winter 2021-2022 soccer season at Venice High, according to VPD, and is no longer employed with the school.

Anyone with additional information may reach out to Venice PD Detective Courtney Zak at 941-486-2444 reference case# 22-0533.

