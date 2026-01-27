Vern Buchanan announces retirement after 20 years in Congress

The Brief Vern Buchanan has announced that he will retire after 20 years in Congress. Congressman Buchanan is the longest serving Republican to represent southwest Florida, and he currently serves the 16th District and is the Vice Chairman of the U.S. Committee on Ways and Means. His legacy includes 51 bills and initiatives that were signed into law by four different presidents.



Florida Congressman Vern Buchanan has announced that he is retiring at the end of his current term after 20 years in Congress.

The backstory:

Congressman Buchanan is the longest serving Republican to represent southwest Florida, and he currently serves the 16th District and is the Vice Chairman of the U.S. Committee on Ways and Means.

His legacy includes 51 bills and initiatives that were signed into law by four different presidents: George W. Bush, Barack Obama, Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

What they're saying:

"Serving the people of Southwest Florida has been the honor of my lifetime," Buchanan said. "Every achievement worth doing began with listening to my constituents and fighting for their priorities. I came to Congress to solve problems, to fight for working families, and to help ensure this country remains a place where opportunity is available to everyone willing to work for it. After 20 years of service, I believe it’s the right time to pass the torch and begin a new chapter in my life."

Local perspective:

In Sarasota, Buchanan was able to secure $27.8 million to design and construct a 295-acre national cemetery for veterans.

Before entering public office in 2006, he was a successful entrepreneur.

Buchanan played an important role in the development and implementation of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, and he also helped modernize North American trade and strengthen protections for American workers and manufacturers.

In 2019, he helped pass legislation to end animal cruelty and torture as his legislation was one of the most significant federal animal-protection reforms in U.S. history. This push helped him receive the Humane Society’s national "Legislator of the Year Award" twice.