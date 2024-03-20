'The first time I ever felt safe': Veteran Civilian Arts Ensemble gives vets a space to create and connect

article

Civilians and veterans are coming together through their love of music and dance by joining forces for an extraordinary production.

They're taking part in the Veteran Civilian Arts Ensemble performance. Fred Johnson spearheads the initiative.

"A phenomenal opportunity to bring veterans together and civilians together around the conversation of dance and movement and similarities and differences and how we could really build a bridge through art," Johnson, Community Engagement Specialist at Straz Center for the Arts said.

The program's goal is to connect, heal and create.

"Creativity is one of the most important things that we can share, and that art, in all of its forms, is an important part of the health and well-being for individuals and communities," Johnson stated.

Tanya O'Brien served six years on active duty and six years in the reserves for the US Navy. She suffers from PTSD and said the collaboration is an opportunity to discuss her illness openly.

"It works great because people come from different backgrounds with different things that they can share," said O'Brian. "So we're always learning something new from each other, whether it be related to what we're doing in the production or just to life in general."

For injured Army veteran, Theo Rooding, the music and choreography have given him a sense of camaraderie and purpose.

"I realized in this space, this may very well have been the first time I ever felt safe not preparing for a threat, not training for something that was about to happen, simply being present and sharing joy," Rooding said.

Psychologist Chip Weiner, is inspired by the bravery and resilience of the veterans and eagerly lent his support.

"I get to watch them express themselves, through dance and through written word," said Weiner. "And, it's helpful for me, again, just from a human being to understand the impact that it's had on these folks and get to know who they are."

The Veteran Civilian Arts Ensemble started in 2018. They will be performing at The Straz Center on March 27.

