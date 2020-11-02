Victim hospitalized after shooting in Sarasota, police say

Sarasota police officers were on patrol Sunday night when they heard gunshots, and later found a shooting victim, they said.

Police said the officers were on foot patrol around 8:30 p.m. Sunday near 24th Street and Links Avenue. Then, they said, they heard shots fired west of their location.

The officers said they spotted two vehicles speeding away from the area. They attempted to stop one of the vehicles, but lost sight of it east of Tuttle Avenue.

An adult male with a gunshot wound was found in the 2300 block of Leon Avenue. He was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital and is expected to be OK.

Police said they believe the shooting was an isolated incident, and the public is not in danger.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Sarasota Police Department at 941-263-6070 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com.