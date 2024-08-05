Video: 2 adrift boaters rescued off Boca Grande during Tropical Storm Debby

Two boaters are back on dry land after losing their sail and being rescued from nearly 20-foot seas caused by Tropical Storm Debby.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, a friend of the boaters called the agency around 5 p.m. on Saturday when the pair missed their check-in while sailing from Key West to Tarpon Springs.

A rescue plane out of Miami located the boaters around 11 a.m. on Sunday about 73 miles off the coast of Boca Grande.

Courtesy: USCG

A MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter rescue crew was able to hoist the boaters from the boat and take them to Air Station Clearwater.

Weather conditions were 15 to 20-foot seas and approximately 50-knot winds with low visibility.

Courtesy: USCG

"Some of the most important factors in any search and rescue case is accurate information and safety equipment," said Lt. Cmdr. Christopher Hooper, a search and rescue mission coordinator at Coast Guard District Seven. "We received an updated satellite position from the boaters’ friend, which led to them being successfully located. This rescue was a collaborative effort between District Seven and Sector St. Petersburg while Tropical Storm Debby crossed the region."

The Coast Guard strongly encourages boaters to file a float plan with a loved one before taking their boat on the water.

