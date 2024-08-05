Expand / Collapse search

Video: 2 adrift boaters rescued off Boca Grande during Tropical Storm Debby

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  August 5, 2024 11:48am EDT
Hurricane Debby
FOX 13 News

Boaters rescued during Tropical Storm Debby

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued two boaters off the coast of Boca Grande after they lost their sail during Tropical Storm Debby.

BOCA GRANDE, Fla. - Two boaters are back on dry land after losing their sail and being rescued from nearly 20-foot seas caused by Tropical Storm Debby

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, a friend of the boaters called the agency around 5 p.m. on Saturday when the pair missed their check-in while sailing from Key West to Tarpon Springs. 

READ: Sarasota residents evacuated from homes after record rainfall from Hurricane Debby

A rescue plane out of Miami located the boaters around 11 a.m. on Sunday about 73 miles off the coast of Boca Grande. 

Courtesy: USCG

A MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter rescue crew was able to hoist the boaters from the boat and take them to Air Station Clearwater.

Photo Gallery: Hurricane Debby blasts Tampa with heavy rain, flooding

Weather conditions were 15 to 20-foot seas and approximately 50-knot winds with low visibility.

Courtesy: USCG

"Some of the most important factors in any search and rescue case is accurate information and safety equipment," said Lt. Cmdr. Christopher Hooper, a search and rescue mission coordinator at Coast Guard District Seven. "We received an updated satellite position from the boaters’ friend, which led to them being successfully located. This rescue was a collaborative effort between District Seven and Sector St. Petersburg while Tropical Storm Debby crossed the region."

The Coast Guard strongly encourages boaters to file a float plan with a loved one before taking their boat on the water. 

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter