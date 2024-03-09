Lake Wales man arrested after beating on window with gun, shooting at victim's vehicle: Police

A Lake Wales man was arrested for trying to kill another man early on Saturday morning, according to officials.

Police say they responded to 1978 Highway 60 East after reports of a shooting. According to investigators, 42-year-old Perry Ford agreed to meet the victim, Duane Anderson, to speak about a conflict.

Authorities say Anderson was sitting in his vehicle when Ford arrived.

Lake Wales police say Ford ran up to Anderson's vehicle and immediately began beating on the window with a handgun and making threats to kill Anderson.

Anderson accelerated to get away from Ford, but Ford fired numerous rounds at the vehicle, according to authorities.

Courtesy: Seminole County Sheriffs Office

Police say no one was injured during the incident. Officers say they got an arrest warrant charging Ford with shooting into an occupied conveyance, written threats to kill and attempted first degree murder.

Ford was arrested without incident in Seminole County, according to the Lake Wales Police Department.

