Video: Florida man drops half a pound of meth under patrol car during traffic stop

A Florida man hoping to fool deputies into thinking he didn’t have a bag of meth on him may have wanted to hide it somewhere better than under a patrol car.

According to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, John Schneider had just purchased half a pound of meth in another county and was planning to sell it out of a home in Orange City.

However, his plans were foiled when he and his girlfriend were pulled over by deputies Thursday night.

Body camera video shows deputies talking to Schneider outside the vehicle when he dropped the bag of meth under the patrol car.

Video: K9 takes a bite out of crime, nabs Florida man recklessly fleeing from officers in stolen car

After it hit the ground, Schneider tried to tell deputies the meth wasn’t his. However, the deputy wasn’t fooled.

John Schneider and Lee Sanberg were arrested following a traffic stop after Schneider tried to drop a half a pound of meth under a patrol car. Courtesy: Volusia County Sheriff's Office

The deputy can be heard on the body camera saying, "I can tell it came from you. It’s on the freakin’ camera. You might as well try to lie. You ain’t got nothing to lose."

The deputy then told the man he is ‘obviously not free to go."

Video: Fleeing Florida man hiding in swamp arrested by deputies on airboat following chase

In the background, Schneider’s girlfriend, Lee Sanberg, can be heard saying, "Aw man", when the bag dropped.

Deputies say John Schneider tried to drop a half of a pound of meth under a patrol car during a traffic stop.

Deputies say an additional gram of meth was found in Schneider's right sock.

Schneider was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, tampering with evidence and resisting without violence. Sanberg was charged with conspiracy to traffic in methamphetamine.