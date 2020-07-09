Video leads to more arrests from Tampa's night of looting

Cell phone provided by a FOX 13 viewers shows looters kicking and punching the glass doors of a RaceTrac on Fowler Avenue on the night of May 30.

During the chaos, the looters are seen dancing and laughing as they break into the business. But now the cheers have turned into charges. Four men have been arrested from the video we showed you last month.

Tampa Police Sergeant Justin Martens says the video was critical in their capture.

"Without these videos, we wouldn’t be able to track these people down and receive tips and identify them," explained Sgt. Martens.

Defendant Lewis Darden went before a very unhappy Judge Catherine Catlin recently, asking for bond.

"It was not your best hour, sir. Your actions had nothing to do with helping Mr. Floyd or his family," said Judge Catlin.

Advertisement

But what is helping are the countless cell phone videos Sgt. Martens and his team continue to watch daily. They’ve arrested and tracked down nearly 50 looters, and they're not done.

"We’ve been going at this for four or five weeks now, but we’re still holding people accountable for that night," said Sgt. Martens.

PREVIOUS: Suspects in May 30 riots now face over 100 charges

Defendants Luis Lopez, Raymond Sanborn, and Antwan Allen, along with Lewis Darden, are charged with rioting, unlawful assembly, burglary and theft.

The tipsters who identified them were given a CrimeStoppers reward.