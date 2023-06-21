Expand / Collapse search

Video: Pasco County firefighters save horse stuck in swimming pool

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
FOX 13 News

Horse rescued from Pasco County pool

Pasco County firefighters used a harness and tractor to get a horse out of a swimming pool. Courtesy: Pasco County Fire Rescue

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. - A horse got stuck in a Pasco County swimming pool Tuesday afternoon.

According to Pasco County Fire Rescue Firefighters, they received a call and responded to Frontier Drive around 5:30 p.m. When they arrived, they saw that the horse was stuck in a pool.

Firefighters say they began by keeping the horse calm and called for assistance from the Special Operations Team. 

Officials say Squad 1 came to the scene with large animal rescue equipment. Firefighters said they hopped into the pool and secured a hoisting harness to the horse.

They lifted the horse out of the water. Firefighters say the horse is in good condition.
 