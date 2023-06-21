Video: Pasco County firefighters save horse stuck in swimming pool

A horse got stuck in a Pasco County swimming pool Tuesday afternoon.

According to Pasco County Fire Rescue Firefighters, they received a call and responded to Frontier Drive around 5:30 p.m. When they arrived, they saw that the horse was stuck in a pool.

READ: Dead bat found in Bartow dog's mouth tested positive for rabies

Pasco County officials had to rescue a horse that was stuck in a swimming pool. Courtesy: Pasco County Fire Rescue

Firefighters say they began by keeping the horse calm and called for assistance from the Special Operations Team.

READ: Free dogs in Plant City this weekend at mega-adoption event

Officials say Squad 1 came to the scene with large animal rescue equipment. Firefighters said they hopped into the pool and secured a hoisting harness to the horse.

They lifted the horse out of the water. Firefighters say the horse is in good condition.

