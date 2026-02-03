Video: Pinellas Park woman jumps rope in intense ‘Spider Wall’ workout at Ninja Warrior training facility

The Brief Over 3 million viewers watched Caitlyn Bergstrom-Wright jumping rope on a vertical "spider wall." The video was recorded in 2019 at Jungle Gym, a Ninja Warrior training facility in Pinellas Park.



A woman in Pinellas Park showed her strength during a workout at a Ninja Warrior training facility.

Jungle Gym posted a video that was originally shot in 2019 showing Caitlyn Bergstrom-Wright jumping rope on a vertical "spider wall."

READ: ‘Florida Man’s home’ in Pinellas Park could become Airbnb under new owners

Bergstrom-Wright was egged on by her sister Britanni, who filmed the moment and encouraged her to take on the jump-rope challenge inside the vertical obstacle, inspired by American Ninja Warrior.

After finding the right position, Bergstrom-Wright pulls off the challenge impressively.