VIDEO: Suspect steals e-bike from shopper inside Bradenton Family Dollar, police say

The Brief The Bradenton Police Department is looking for an e-bike suspect who stole from a shopper at Family Dollar. Surveillance video shows the suspect arriving on a bike, making a purchase at the store and then taking an e-bike. The incident happened on June 16 at around 8 p.m.



The Bradenton Police Department is looking for the suspect in an e-bike theft at a Family Dollar store.

Surveillance video shows the suspect arriving on a bike, making a purchase at the store and then taking an e-bike which police later learned belonged to a shopper inside.

The incident happened on June 16 at around 8 p.m.

READ: 30 displaced after fire at Pasco County housing complex

What you can do:

BPD is asking the public to help identify the suspect in the video.

If you have any information, contact Detective Tobie with the Bradenton Police Department.

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Bradenton Police Department.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: