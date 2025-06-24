VIDEO: Suspect steals e-bike from shopper inside Bradenton Family Dollar, police say
BRADENTON, Fla. - The Bradenton Police Department is looking for the suspect in an e-bike theft at a Family Dollar store.
Surveillance video shows the suspect arriving on a bike, making a purchase at the store and then taking an e-bike which police later learned belonged to a shopper inside.
The incident happened on June 16 at around 8 p.m.
What you can do:
BPD is asking the public to help identify the suspect in the video.
If you have any information, contact Detective Tobie with the Bradenton Police Department.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Bradenton Police Department.
