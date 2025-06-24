Expand / Collapse search

VIDEO: Suspect steals e-bike from shopper inside Bradenton Family Dollar, police say

By
Published  June 24, 2025
Bradenton
FOX 13 News
A suspect stole an e-bike that was sitting outside a Bradenton Family Dollar, police say.

The Brief

    • The Bradenton Police Department is looking for an e-bike suspect who stole from a shopper at Family Dollar.
    • Surveillance video shows the suspect arriving on a bike, making a purchase at the store and then taking an e-bike.
    • The incident happened on June 16 at around 8 p.m.

BRADENTON, Fla. - The Bradenton Police Department is looking for the suspect in an e-bike theft at a Family Dollar store.

Surveillance video shows the suspect arriving on a bike, making a purchase at the store and then taking an e-bike which police later learned belonged to a shopper inside.

The incident happened on June 16 at around 8 p.m.

What you can do:

BPD is asking the public to help identify the suspect in the video. 

If you have any information, contact Detective Tobie with the Bradenton Police Department.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Bradenton Police Department.

