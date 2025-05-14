Video: UPS driver helps rescue 2 children locked inside Florida home

The Brief A UPS driver was praised by police after helping rescue two young children. A 2-year-old and a 6-month-old were trapped inside their Haines City home after their guardian got locked out on May 7. The delivery driver forced a garage door up halfway before a police officer arrived and found the kids.



A Florida delivery driver helped rescue two young children who were trapped inside their home last week, according to the Haines City Police Department.

The backstory:

Officials say a 2-year-old and a 6-month-old were trapped inside their residence after their guardian got locked out on the afternoon of May 7.

READ: Largo father in ICU after tragic crash that claimed lives of children and partner

The Haines City Police Department said the UPS driver "went above and beyond" to help get to the children. The UPS driver forced a garage door up halfway before a police officer arrived.

What we know:

The police department released bodycam footage that shows the moment Officer Gregory Newell arrived at the scene. The driver, who police named as Mr. Perez, quickly informed Newell about the situation.

READ: Fires at CVS, Publix shopping center cause severe damage in St. Pete Beach

Newell then entered the garage and smashed through a locked door inside it, giving them access to the house. The officer, the delivery driver, and the guardian rush inside to find the two children, who are found startled and upset, but "safe and unharmed," according to police.

"We thank Mr. Perez for his quick thinking and willingness to help during a critical moment," the Haines City Police Department wrote in a Facebook post. "Please join us in showing appreciation for this everyday hero who stepped up when it mattered most."

What we don't know:

Mr. Perez told police that the guardian said the 2-year-old locked her out somehow but was unsure about what happened before he arrived.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: