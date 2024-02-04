Vigil held to remember Sierra Hernandez and Edil Rodriguez in Bartow, loved ones celebrate their lives

Over 100 friends and family held a vigil and celebration of life for 20-year-old Sierra Hernandez and 33-year-old Edil Rodriguez on Saturday evening at a park in Bartow.

Both were brutally murdered by accused killer, 26-year-old Enrique Martinez. 44-year-old Daphne Fernandez was also arrested in connection to Hernandez's death.

Loved ones met at a pavilion at Mary Holland Park.

"This was the park, she loved to come here so that’s why we did it here. This was her go-to to get away," said Amber Merzacco, Sierra's Stepmom. Her friends and family wore blue, her favorite color, and hung photos of their favorite memories with her around the pavilion.

"She was a lovely person. She had a glow. She could make you smile when you were down," added Merzacco.

"She was a ball of life. Daddy's little girl. I've said it before, and I'll say it again. She could bring the sunshine to the night," said Christopher Hernandez, Sierra's father.

Rodriguez's family also came to remember him with a large portrait.

"If I needed him, he was here. God knows I need him, and he’s not here…he’s not," said Melissa Rodriguez, Edil's sister. "It’s still a dream to me, I wake up every day hoping that I get a phone call, and he goes, ‘Hey sis. I was just playing but I’m here’. But I'm not going to get it."

Polk County deputies and the We Are The Essentials search & rescue team were also in attendance. The ceremony began with a prayer for justice and peace, followed by a balloon release.

"She has definitely touched the community, not only her but Edil as well. They brought a new light," Chris Hernandez said.

The service ended with a candlelight prayer.