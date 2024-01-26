Sierra Hernandez murder: Polk County father grieving daughter as detectives continue investigation

A Polk County family is left with unanswered questions about what happened between the last time they saw 20-year-old Sierra Hernandez and when she was found dead.

Sierra was reported missing on January 14, but her father, Shawn Hernandez, said they hadn't heard from her for several days prior to that.

Pictured: Shawn and Sierra Hernandez.

"A ray of sunshine," Shawn said of his daughter. "I mean, that's the best, simplest way you can put it. You know, she could brighten up a room, put a smile on your face."

A search for the missing woman turned into a murder investigation. The Polk County Sheriff's Office is investigating the case and Sheriff Grady Judd said they believe multiple suspects are involved.

Pictured: Enrique Martinez being brought to jail after his arrest.

That includes their prime suspect, Enrique Martinez, who was arrested this week in a different Polk County murder at a homeless camp that happened months prior to Sierra Hernandez's disappearance.

"She had a good life ahead of her," Shawn Hernandez said. "A good life ahead of her. And obviously, it was cut short."

Sierra's father said he was devastated when he got the news that his daughter was killed.

"It broke me," he said. "That's one of the hardest things I've ever had to swallow. But, I already kind of had a gut instinct."

Shawn said he had a gut instinct that something bad had happened to Sierra after a number of texts and calls from family members went unanswered. Amber Mercazzo, Sierra’s stepmother, said they felt desperate to find Sierra and decided to search for her.

"It broke my heart when I found out," Mercazzo said. "I was at work, and I told them we need to go out looking."

Sierra’s family said they got text messages that something had happened to Sierra at a home in Polk County.

"We acted on brothers’ instincts, a parent’s instinct," Shawn said. "You know, we did what we had to do to find Sierra."

Sierra’s father, brother and several others went to the home, looking for her or anything they could find that might point them to where she was. However, they ended up getting arrested and were accused of trespassing and tampering with evidence.

After spending around a week in jail, they said their charges were dropped.

"I didn't do nothing but beat myself up, you know," Shawn said. "And when I get out, find out information I'm finding out, you know, it just ate me up."

He said he got the news that Sierra had been killed while he was still in jail. Shawn said it broke him, and that it was the hardest thing he’s ever had to swallow.

"I would do this over and over again for her, you know, to be put back where we were," Mercazzo said. "I would do it for her again."

So far, Martinez has not been formally charged in Sierra's murder, but the Polk County Sheriff's Office is continuing their investigation and called him their prime suspect.

Pictured: Daphne Fernandez in her first court appearance.

Another woman, Daphne Fernandez, was also arrested earlier this month. Court documents said Fernandez was spotted driving Sierra’s car after she was reported missing.

Fernandez was in court this week, and is charged with attempted felony murder, abuse of a body, kidnapping, and accessory after the fact. It’s not clear how Fernandez is related to the investigation.

Shawn, though, is left grieving the death of his daughter and still searching for answers about what happened to her.

"Now's not the time to mourn her loss," Hernandez said. "Now, it's time to celebrate her life. And that's what we're going to do."