Vintage toy store sells, buys toys from over the decades

In downtown Tarpon Springs, you will find Bear Haven Vintage Toys, a magical story of memories.

Walking through this place is like walking through a toy museum -- except everything isn’t just on display, it’s all for sale! You can find toys from Star Wars, G.I. Joe, He-Man, Transformers, Hot Wheels, Barbie. Basically, all the toys we all grew up with at one time or another.

They sell in their store and online, and they are always looking to buy as well.

