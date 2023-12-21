Visually impaired children experience holiday magic in Ybor City

Dozens of Hillsborough County students got an early Christmas at the Lions World Vision Institute in Ybor City.

The institute refers to the children as "V.I.P. times two," for "very important person" and "visually impaired person."

Staff received wish lists from the kids and bought them all presents.

The Lions Institute says the party is its way of giving back to the community.

"We look at the child’s wish list, and then we as a staff go out and purchase those gifts for the children to open tonight. So, instead of a large holiday party or something, this is our way of giving back to the community," said Sharon Boyes, from the Lions World Vision Institute. "Christmas and the holidays are visual if you think about it. When you think about driving around to look at the lights, or Santa in the big red coat. So, we host these children here in our ballroom."

READ: Faith in Action: Polk ministry helps adults with disabilities gain independence

This event is a tradition lasting nearly 30 years.

"We’ve got live music, you hear lots of noises, every one of the crafts are either sensory touch, or they have jingle bells," said Boyes.

The holiday event has been taking place for nearly 30 years.

The holidays can be very hard for families with children with disabilities.

READ: Project SEARCH gives young adults with learning disabilities opportunity to work

"It’s special because we get to hang out with other families that are a little bit like us and like her, and we don’t get that very often," shared Margo Lalli, whose daughter is visually impaired.

Click here to learn more about Lions World Vision Institute.