Volunteer organization pulls more than 165,000 pounds of trash from Pinellas County beaches

The Bay Area is known for its breathtaking beaches and one group is working to keep them beautiful.

Dozens of volunteers with Keep Pinellas Beautiful recently gathered at south Gandy Beach to pick up trash along the shoreline and in the mangroves.

"This is a gateway area into St. Pete from Tampa," explained Paul Mitchell, operations manager of Keep Pinellas Beautiful. "You know, you don't want people seeing garbage is there is they're coming into Tampa."

"It's just sad how much trash gets left here," shared volunteer Maggie Gottlib. "Like people don't seem to care. We actually just recently moved here, but obviously, the beaches are a big draw for why people come here, so we want to make sure we take care of."

"Have to keep the community clean, so everyone can enjoy it," said volunteer Erica Pougnet.

Last year, volunteers picked up more than 166,000 pounds of trash.

It’s rewarding work for the volunteers who say it’s important to keep our beaches clean, not only for people, but also for wildlife in the area.

RELATED: Caladesi Island State Park ranks as one of the top 10 U.S. beaches – again

"It is very much needed and to keep our beaches beautiful and safe for kids, the environment and the sea animals," Sheila Downing said. "I just care about the environment," said volunteer Heather Lorenz."And if not us, then who? You know, someone has to clean up after others."

Keep Pinellas Beautiful has been working to keep the county looking good since 1992.

Brittney Harris stated, "Obviously, it makes me sad. I just don't understand how people could be so careless and there are garbage cans everywhere like use them."

These folks have seen it all.

"It's almost like you name it, motor oil. You know, used oil, adult items, diapers, underwear, clothing. One time we had a group of kids out here and they found a loaded gun," Mitchell said.

READ: Two rare orange lobsters delivered to Hudson seafood market find new home at Clearwater Marine Aquarium

Their message is simple.

Dozens of volunteers with Keep Pinellas Beautiful recently gathered at south Gandy Beach to pick up trash along the shoreline and in the mangroves

"I don't mind people coming out here and doing their thing. I really don't have a good time. Knock yourself out. "Just take your trash with you, for crying out loud. It's not that hard. That's kind of really it. That's. That's the bottom line," Mitchell explained.

Keep Pinellas Beautiful has been working to keep the county looking good since 1992. Last year volunteers picked up more than 166,000 pounds of trash.

LINK: Click here to learn more and get involved.