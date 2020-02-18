Volunteers needed to bottle feed, foster kittens for Bradenton animal rescue

article

This might be the most adorable volunteer opportunity ever: a Bradenton animal rescue is looking for anyone who wants to foster and bottle-feed tiny kittens this spring.

Honor Animal Rescue is searching for volunteers ahead of "kitten season," when the number of litters goes up from spring through early summer.

The rescue organization said it is looking for people willing to foster babies until they reach 8 weeks old, when they are ready to be put up for adoption.

"Typically a kitten is bottle-fed until four weeks of age, so that's when you would start to transition them onto wet food," explained Megahan Simpson with Honor Animal Rescue. "Typically fosters keep them until they are eight weeks of age when they hit the 2 lb. mark. That's when they are ready for spay/neuter then adoption after that."

The rescue's bottle baby training class will teach volunteers how to care for kittens, including how to bottle feed and stimulate them.

Those interested in supporting their effort can sign up for the class on Thursday, Feb. 20, at 4951 Lorraine Road in Bradenton.

Advertisement

Those who are interested in becoming a foster but cannot make the class can still sign up and set up a later date with rescuers.

To sign up for the class, email foster@honoranimalrescue.org. For more information, visit Honor Animal Rescue's Facebook page by clicking here.